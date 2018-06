BENGHAZI, Libya, June 21 (Reuters) - Fighting resumed on Thursday around Libya’s Ras Lanuf oil port after forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken full control of the area, a military source said.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) has lost at least seven men in the fighting around Ras Lanuf and the neighbouring terminal of Es Sider, according to military and medical officials. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)