BENGHAZI, Libya, June 21 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces are in full control of the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil ports in the country’s ‘oil crescent’, a spokesman for the force said on Thursday.

Staff were evacuated from the terminals and exports were suspended last Thursday when armed opponents of eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar stormed the ports and occupied them. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by David Stamp)