June 28, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tanker at Libya's Hariga oil port prevented from loading -oil official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 29 (Reuters) - A tanker at Libya’s eastern Hariga oil port has been unable to complete loading because it lacks permission from eastern authorities, an oil official said on Thursday.

If the blockage continued, production would have to be reduced at Sarir and Messla fields, said the official from Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), which operates Hariga.

Eastern based factions said this week they were taking control of export terminals in Libya’s east from the internationally recognised National Oil Corporation (NOC). (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Grant McCool)

