FILE PHOTO: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (not pictured) welcomes Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

TUNIS (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said in a broadcast on Friday that his forces had decided to resume oil production after having blockaded export facilities since January, without giving further details.

However, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said overnight it would not lift force majeure on exports until oil facilities were demilitarized.