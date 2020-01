CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil output will be slashed to 72,000 barrels per day (bpd) within a few days if blockades of oil facilities continue, a National Oil Corporation (NOC) spokesperson said on Sunday.

Production had been more than 1.2 million bpd before forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar closed oil ports and fields ahead of an international peace summit on Libya in Berlin, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)