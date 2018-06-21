East Libyan forces say advance rapidly in bid to retake oil ports

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 21 (Reuters) - East Libyan forces said on Thursday they had rapidly retaken control of large areas of the shuttered oil ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which they retreated from a week ago in the face of an armed attack.

Local witnesses and military sources said forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar had retaken oil storage tanks and Ras Lanuf airstrip, and that Es Sider port was under military control as clashes continued and troops advanced west. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)