June 29, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Libya's NOC sees force majeure at Zueitina and Hariga ports from July 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation said on Friday it anticipated declaring force majeure on loadings from the eastern ports of Zueitina and Hariga from July 1.

The move would cause an output loss of 350,000 barrels per day (bpd), increasing the total disruption loss at eastern ports to 800,000 bpd, the NOC based in Tripoli said in a statement.

The NOC said blockages at the ports may also force Sarir refinery to cease operations, which would restrict local fuel supplies. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
