TUNIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that clashes at the major oil terminals of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider had lowered production by about 240,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The NOC said it had evacuated staff from both terminals “for their safety”.

Clashes broke out around Ras Lanuf and Es Sider earlier on Thursday.