Libya's NOC sees 160,000 bpd Sharara oilfield loss after abductions

TUNIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday it was expecting to lose 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) of output at Sharara oilfield after two staff were abducted in an attack.

“Four of the station staff were initially kidnapped but two of them have been since released,” Tripoli-based NOC said.

“Oil wells in the surrounding area have been shut down as a precaution, and all other workers evacuated.”

NOC operates Sharara in partnership with Repsol, Total, OMV and Equinor, formerly known as Statoil.