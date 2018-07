BENGHAZI, Libya, July 14 (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield was reduced to less than 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Saturday after two staff were abducted in an attack, an engineer at the field said.

Sharara had previously been producing between 200,000 and 300,000 bpd. Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday it was expecting to lose 160,000 barrels per day (bpd).