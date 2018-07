BENGHAZI, Libya, July 11 (Reuters) - A tanker that eastern officials had prevented from loading for two weeks at Libya’s Hariga oil port entered the terminal on Wednesday to start loading one million barrels of crude, a port official said.

The tanker had been blocked in a standoff between rival factions that oil officials say has now ended. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Louise Heavens)