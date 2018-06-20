FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. strongly condemns attacks on Libyan oil ports -State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned recent attacks on Libyan oil ports by militia loyal to Ibrahim Jathran and called for “all armed actors” to withdraw immediately from oil installations, the U.S. State Department said.

“The United States believes these vital Libyan resources must remain under the exclusive control of the National Oil Corporation and the sole oversight of the Government of National Accord,” the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Eric Walsh)

