TRIPOLI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Fuel and gas processing at Libya’s Zawiya refinery were continuing normally on Monday despite a halt to loadings from El Sharara oilfield, two refinery employees said.

Zawiya is connected to Sharara by a pipeline that was shut on Sunday by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar as part of a wider blockade, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman)