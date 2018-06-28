FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 28, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Officials at Libya's Zueitina oil port not authorising NOC Tripoli tanker - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 28 (Reuters) - Officials at Libya’s Zueitina oil port have not authorised a tanker contracted by Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation (NOC) to berth, a port and industry sources said on Thursday.

Zueitina is one of the oil ports that the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said it would transfer to a parallel NOC, which is based in the eastern city of Benghazi, after fighting this month at the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider terminals. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Aidan Lewis and Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.