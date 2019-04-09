CORRECTED-Libya's NOC discusses with oil firms security at oil facilities -statement

(Drops reference to warring parties)

TRIPOLI, April 9 (Reuters) - The Libyan state oil firm NOC met with oil operating firms to discuss security at oil fields and allow production to continue, a company statement said on Tuesday.

It was issued after a meeting between NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla and other companies working in the oil sector in Libya.

The meeting discussed necessary measures to ensure production and workers’ safety given the security situation in the country, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Editing by Alison Williams)