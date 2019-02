BENGHAZI, Libya, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces have full control of El Sharara oilfield, their spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Peacefully with no resistance LNA (Libyan National Army) has full control over Sharara oilfield with all its facilities,” he tweeted, adding that the facility was now being secured. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ayman Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami Editing by Robin Pomeroy)