BENGHAZI, Libya, April 28 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan state oil firm AGOCO, a subsidiary of state oil firm NOC, is producing 304,000 barrels a day of oil, its chairman told Reuters on Sunday.

Mohamed Shatwan also said there were no security issues at any of the firm’s oilfields. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ahmed Elumami Editing by Ulf Laessing and Kevin Liffey)