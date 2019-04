BENGHAZI, Libya, April 5 (Reuters) - Libya’s El Sharara oilfield is working normally and exports are passing through Zawiya port without any problems, a field engineer said on Friday.

Forces allied to Tripoli’s government took 145 fighters from an eastern military force prisoner in Zawiya, west of Tripoli, a western commander said earlier on Friday. Zawiya is home to a refinery and oil export port. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)