July 11, 2018 / 8:03 AM / in 3 hours

Libyan NOC announces reopening of export terminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 11 (Reuters) - Libya’s Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday that four export terminals were being reopened after eastern factions handed them the ports.

Force majeure, a legal waiver on contractual obligations, was lifted on the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Zueitina and Hariga, it said in a statement.

“Production and export operations will return to normal levels within the next few hours,” it said. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Ayman al-Warfalli; editing by Jason Neely)

