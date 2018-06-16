Libya's NOC calls on armed faction leader to withdraw from oil crescent

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 16 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation called on Saturday for the “unconditional and immediate” withdrawal of the armed faction under former oil port blockader Ibrahim Jathran from the two major terminals of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider.

The NOC said in a statement that storage tank 12 in Ras Lanuf had been “significantly damaged” in fighting on Thursday, when armed forces linked to Jathran stormed the two ports, causing them to close. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Adrian Croft)