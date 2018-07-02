Libya's NOC declares force majeure on oil loadings from Zueitina, Hariga ports

TUNIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings from Zueitina and Hariga ports on Monday, it said in a statement.

“Despite our warning of the consequences and attempts to reason with the LNA General Command, two legitimate allocations were blocked from loading at Hariga and Zueitina this weekend,” Tripoli-based NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla was quoted as saying.

“The storage tanks are full and production will now go offline.” (Reporting by Aidan Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)