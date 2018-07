BENGHAZI, Libya, July 14 (Reuters) - Two staff, including one foreign worker, were kidnapped early on Saturday in an attack by an unknown group at a facility at Libya’s giant Sharara oil field, engineers from the field said.

The attack happened at a control station on the outskirts of Sharara, about 40km away from the main part of the field, one of the engineers said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)