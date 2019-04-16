Bonds News
April 16, 2019 / 7:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar foreign minister says Libya's Haftar obstructing dialogue efforts - tweet

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that the actions of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar were obstructing international efforts towards dialogue in Libya.

“The actions of the militias led by Haftar in Libya are foremost in hindering international efforts to achieve a Libyan national dialogue,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also deputy prime minister, in a tweet.

Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya’s capital, almost two weeks ago. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

