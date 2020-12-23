Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Russia says efforts to reach Libya peace settlement should be stepped up - RIA

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that international efforts to reach a peace settlement in Libya should be intensified, the RIA news agency reported.

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In October, the two major sides in the country’s war - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) - agreed a ceasefire.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet

