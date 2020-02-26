Russia says Libya's warring factions don't look ready to implement Berlin decisions - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that Russia did not see evidence that Libya’s warring factions were prepared to implement military and political decisions reached at a conference in Berlin in January, the TASS news agency reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the Berlin summit that it had been agreed that a tentative truce in Tripoli should be turned into a permanent ceasefire to allow a political process to take place.

Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, was cited by TASS as saying that the truce announced by Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar and U.N.-supported Prime Minister Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj on Jan. 12 was generally being observed.

But Bogdanov was also quoted as saying that there was no sign that either side supported what he called the basic principles for resolving the crisis when it came to military and political developments. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)