BENGHAZI, Libya, May 4 (Reuters) - Eight soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack on a training camp belonging to the eastern Libyan armed forces of Khalifa Haftar in the southern city of Sebha, the head of the local municipality said, without identifying the assailants. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones)