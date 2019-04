TRIPOLI, April 8 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces have lost control of the former Tripoli international airport, witnesses said on Monday.

Forces allied to the Tripoli administration were seen inside the airport, while clashes with the eastern forces were raging south of the airport, a Reuters reporter at the scene and residents said. (Reporting by Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)