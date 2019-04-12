Eastern Libya air force hits camp near ENI oil and gas port

TRIPOLI, April 12 (Reuters) - A war plane belonging to the eastern Libyan forces on Friday attacked a military camp of a force allied to the internationally recognized government near the western town of Zuwara, an eastern military source and residents said.

The air strike is the closest yet to an oil and gas facility since eastern forces started an offensive on the capital Tripoli a week ago.

Zuwara is west of the oil and gas port of Mellitah, co-operated by Italy’s ENI and Libyan state oil firm NOC. (Reporting by Hani Amara, Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence)