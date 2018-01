TRIPOLI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed on Monday in clashes between rival armed groups near Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a health ministry official said.

Local media reported that nearly 30 people had been wounded in the fighting, which caused Mitiga to suspend all flights until further notice. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)