UPDATE 1-Tripoli government suspends operations of 40 firms including Total

TRIPOLI, May 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognized government has suspended the operations of 40 foreign firms including French oil firm Total, a government official said on Thursday.

The ministry said that the firms’ licences had expired, according to a decree that appeared online, and whose authenticity was confirmed by an official in the ministry.

Total is a major oil player in Libya, which pumps more than 1 million barrels of oil a day.

Ties between Tripoli, home to the internationally recognized government, and France have been strained because Paris has ties to Tripoli as well as Khalifa Haftar, a commander whose troops have been trying to take the capital in a month-long battle.

Last month, the Tripoli-based interior ministry suspended security cooperation with France, accusing Paris of backing Haftar.

On Wednesday, Tripoli Premier Fayez al-Serraj had visited Paris, part of a tour to European capitals to drum up support.

After meeting Serraj, President Emmanuel Macron had called for a ceasefire in the battle for Libya’s capital Tripoli.

