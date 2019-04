CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces have fully secured the town of Gharyan south of the capital Tripoli and have arrived in the area of al-Heira, a spokesman for the force said on Thursday.

Eastern force commander Khalifa Haftar had earlier announced the start of an operation to take the capital. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Hesham Hajali Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)