Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament -minister

ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week.

He was speaking after meeting Turkish opposition leaders to seek support for the legislation.

President Tayyip Erdogan said last week his government would seek the deployment mandate after the internationally-recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli requested support.