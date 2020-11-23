Ankara prevented German vessel from policing Libya arms blockade - Berlin

FILE PHOTO: German Navy armed personnel stand in front of the Frigate Hamburg, docked at Port Rashid, in Dubai May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey prevented German forces belonging to a European Union military mission searching a Turkish cargo ship believed to be taking weapons to Libya, the German military said on Monday.

Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg boarded the Turkish vessel, the Rosalina-A, during the night, but had to abandon checks and withdraw after Turkey protested to the EU mission, a German military spokesman said.

Turkey said the Rosalina-A was carrying various materials such as food and paint, and that the search team had violated international law by not waiting for permission from Turkey.