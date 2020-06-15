Siege of Libya's Sirte behind Turkey-Russia talks delay -Turkish official

ANKARA, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey postponed talks on defusing fighting in Libya due to discord over the Ankara-backed Tripoli government’s push to retake the key coastal city of Sirte from Russian-backed eastern forces, a Turkish official said on Monday.

With Turkish military support, Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has advanced for weeks against Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Mark Heinrich)