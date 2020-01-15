Erdogan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

ANKARA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Libya in a phone call, Turkey’s presidency said on Wednesday, days ahead of a summit in Berlin which will address the Libyan conflict.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of Turkey, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday at the summit, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya’s warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)