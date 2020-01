Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar could not be expected to respect a ceasefire called between his forces and pro-government troops in Libya.

Commenting on reported violations of the truce, Erdogan said: “It is not possible to expect mercy and understanding from someone like this (Haftar) on the ceasefire”.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognised government based in Tripoli and has repeatedly described Haftar and his forces as illegitimate. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by John Stonestreet)