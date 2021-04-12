Turkey, Libya committed to eastern Mediterranean maritime accord

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey and Libya were committed to a 2019 maritime demarcation accord in the eastern Mediterranean, after meeting Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.

In a news conference, Erdogan also said Ankara will send 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Libya as part of a support against the outbreak. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese)