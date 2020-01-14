Energy
Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

ANKARA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkey will not refrain from “teaching a lesson” to Khalifa Haftar, the commander of eastern Libyan forces, if they continue attacks against the country’s internationally recognised government, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In a speech, Erdogan said the “putschist Haftar ran away” from Moscow after Monday’s peace talks between him and the head of the Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Serraj, failed to lead to an open-ended ceasefire to end their nine-month conflict.

