Middle East & Africa

Libya economic talks set for Geneva next week - U.N.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams arrives at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. acting envoy on Libya Stephanie Williams will host an economic working group from Dec. 14-15 in Geneva, to discuss policy reforms, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

The talks, co-chaired by Egypt, the European Union and the Untied States, will include representatives of the main Libyan institutions, U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a Geneva briefing, without elaborating.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

