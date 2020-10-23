Libya's warring sides to sign ceasefire deal on Friday - UN

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams wearing a face mask attends the talks between the rival factions in the Libya conflict at the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland October 20, 2020 . Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Libya’s warring sides, who have held ceasefire talks in Geneva, were on Friday poised to sign an agreement, a U.N. spokesman said.

The signing ceremony at U.N. European headquarters in Geneva was set for O915 GMT, to be followed by a midday press conference by U.N. acting envoy Stephanie Williams.

Williams said on Wednesday that she was “quite optimistic” that ongoing talks between the warring sides would lead to a lasting ceasefire, after they agreed to reopen land and air routes across front lines.