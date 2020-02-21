Energy
February 21, 2020 / 4:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Libya ceasefire talks going in "right direction" - UN envoy tells Reuters

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ceasefire talks between Libya’s warring sides are going in the “right direction” while hitting hurdles over violations of an arms embargo and a truce declared last month, the United Nations envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame told Reuters on Friday.

Salame, in an interview during a break in military talks in Geneva, said that he expected political-level talks to convene in the Swiss city on Feb. 26 but was already working on confidence-building measures.

“In parallel we are trying to make air travel a bit safer in Libya especially from Mitiga as well as Misrata. We are also trying to reopen the port to be a safe harbour,” Salame said. “And we are also trying...to help in an exchange of prisoners between the parties.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Marina Depetris; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below