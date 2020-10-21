U.N. acting Libya envoy 'optimistic' on talks

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams wearing a face mask attends the talks between the rival factions in the Libya conflict at the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland October 20, 2020 . Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations’ acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday she was “quite optimistic” that talks between the warring sides would lead to a lasting ceasefire after they agreed to reopen land and air routes between them.

Speaking at a news conference, Stephanie Williams said the two sides meeting in Geneva this week had also agreed to maintain “the current state of calm on the front lines and to avoid any military escalation”.