UN tells Libya's Serraj it is staying in Tripoli at critical time

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations is continuing its work in Tripoli, the U.N. mission Libya said in a tweet on Monday, despite escalating fighting to the south of the capital.

The U.N. mission said U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame met the Prime Minister of the Tripoli government Fayez al-Serraj in his office in Tripoli and discussed ways the U.N. “ - which continues its work from Tripoli - can assist at this critical and difficult juncture”. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

