TRIPOLI, April 5 (Reuters) - Eastern forces allied to military commander Khalifa Haftar took control on Friday of the village of Suq al-Khamis some 40 km south of Tripoli, a resident and an eastern military source said.

The capture came after clashes with forces allied to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, they said. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)