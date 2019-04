TRIPOLI, April 16 (Reuters) - Shelling could be heard late on Tuesday in several parts of the Libyan capital Tripoli, residents said.

No other details were immediately available.

Eastern Libyan forces two weeks ago began an advance on Tripoli, held by an internationally-recognised government, but the fighting had been so far limited to southern districts. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, editing by G Crosse)