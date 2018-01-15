FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Armed group clashes shut airport in Libyan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Clashes broke out around Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, causing the suspension of all flights.

Heavy gunfire could be heard from the centre of the capital and Mitiga airport said all flights had been suspended until further notice.

The fighting pitted the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), one of the most powerful groups in the city, against a rival group based in Tripoli’s Tajoura neighbourhood.

Rada acts as an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit and controls Mitiga airport and a large prison next to it.

It is occasionally targeted by rivals whose members it has arrested. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by William Maclean)

