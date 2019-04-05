Guterres flying to eastern Libya to meet Haftar and lawmakers

TRIPOLI, April 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is flying on Friday to eastern Libya to meet commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces a day earlier began an offensive to take control of the capital currently held by an internationally recognised government.

Guterres will be also flying to Tobruk, another city in the east and home to Libya’s parliament - also internationally recognised - which backs Haftar, he said on Twitter.

“My aim remains the same: avoid a military confrontation. I reiterate that there is no military solution for the Libyan crisis, only a political one,” Guterres wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)