Libyan combatants resume fighting despite coronavirus truce call

TUNIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Renewed bombardments were reported by both sides in Libya on Monday after a pause in fighting that followed the main combatants agreeing to a ceasefire because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The United Nations last week backed a call for the eastern-based Libyan National Army and the internationally recognised government in the capital Tripoli to accept a truce and both sides agreed.

On Monday, the LNA and residents of Tarhuna, south of Tripoli, said Grad rockets fired by pro-Tripoli forces had landed in the town.

In Tripoli, local officials said an LNA missile landing near the only functioning airport, Mitiga, killed two people and wounded another.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus, but international aid agencies and local health officials have warned that its conflict will make combating an outbreak very difficult. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)