June 4, 2020

Libya's GNA says it regains control of capital Tripoli

TRIPOLI, June 4 (Reuters) - Forces fighting for Libya’s internationally recognised government said on Thursday they had regained control over Tripoli and a military source with the eastern forces that have been attacking the capital said they were withdrawing.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) military operations room said in a statement it had control over all borders of the Tripoli city administrative area.

Separately, a military source in the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said it would complete its withdrawal on Thursday from the Tripoli districts of Ain Zara, Abu Salim and Qasr Ben Gashir towards a town near its stronghold of Tarhouna.

