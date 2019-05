DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Libya’s state oil firm NOC is concerned about the country’s lawlessness affecting the oil industry, it said on Tuesday.

Equipment and machinery had been stolen at the headquarters at the NAGECO exploration firm, a NOC unit, it said in a statement. In another security incident a fuel truck was seized in southern Libya, it added. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Louise Heavens)